Centiva Capital LP Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 330.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $318.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.33 and a 200-day moving average of $349.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,621 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,600 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.