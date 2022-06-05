Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $13,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $8,653,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $6,090,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth $4,482,000.

CFFSU opened at $9.94 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

