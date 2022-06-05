Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

