Centiva Capital LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.07 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

