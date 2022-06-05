Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.33 Million in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,205 shares of company stock worth $608,905. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.49 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

