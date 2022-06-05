Centiva Capital LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HERA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.