Centiva Capital LP Buys 21,392 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,513,000 after buying an additional 364,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

