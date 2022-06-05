Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,782,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after acquiring an additional 647,484 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTLT opened at $110.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.83. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

