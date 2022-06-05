Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Centene by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

