Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Cap of $126.62 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $126.62 million and $18.30 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,940,278,297 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

