CDAM UK Ltd Acquires 260,400 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,833,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares during the period. Arko accounts for about 6.1% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned 4.69% of Arko worth $51,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

ARKO stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.12.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

