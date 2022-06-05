CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $38,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

