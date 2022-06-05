Caz Investments LP Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Caz Investments LP lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Caz Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 64,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

