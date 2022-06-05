Cat Rock Capital Management LP Takes $52.99 Million Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,572,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,988,000. eXp World comprises about 5.1% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned about 1.07% of eXp World at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $266,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,942 shares of company stock worth $4,281,981. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPI opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

