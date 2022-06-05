CastleKnight Management LP Takes $73,000 Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 848,416 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTI opened at $7.86 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTI. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

