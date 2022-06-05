CastleKnight Management LP Takes $187,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after buying an additional 531,471 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,512,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,031,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

