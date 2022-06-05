CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 42,500 Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Emerald by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerald by 1,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Emerald by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Emerald by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 6.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX opened at $3.54 on Friday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $248.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

