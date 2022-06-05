Caspian (CSP) Tops One Day Volume of $612.00

Caspian (CSP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $612.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

