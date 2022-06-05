Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.
Several research firms have recently commented on CASA. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
CASA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 411,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 569,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $47,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,599.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 139,723 shares of company stock valued at $576,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Casa Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
