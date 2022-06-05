Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASA. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

CASA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 411,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 569,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $47,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,599.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 139,723 shares of company stock valued at $576,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Casa Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

