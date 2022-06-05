Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.98 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.