Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

