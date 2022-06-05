Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.75.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

