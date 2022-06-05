Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 728 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $187.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
