Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 728 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $187.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.