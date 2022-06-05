Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $68.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $84.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

