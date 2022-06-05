Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38.

