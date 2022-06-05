Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $311,726,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $237,673,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $262,895,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $558.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.