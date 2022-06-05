Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

D stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

