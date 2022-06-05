Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

