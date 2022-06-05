Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $318.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846,971 shares in the company, valued at $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 751,621 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

