Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.