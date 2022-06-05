Carry (CRE) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Carry has a market cap of $51.24 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00042783 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010903 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

