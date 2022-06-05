CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.97 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

