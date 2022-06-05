Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.20. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after acquiring an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

