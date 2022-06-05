Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPRI. Cowen lowered their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.53.

CPRI opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

