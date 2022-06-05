Capital World Investors Sells 360,418 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.71% of Ceridian HCM worth $744,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

CDAY opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

