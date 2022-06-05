Capital World Investors Makes New $510.24 Million Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,798,651 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $510,236,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.53% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,367,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.47 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.