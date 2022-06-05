Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,740,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,492,664 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $849,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 143.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.85.

Shares of TOL opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

