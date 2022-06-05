Capital World Investors Invests $587.72 Million in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,418,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,723,000. Capital World Investors owned 2.87% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.43 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

About Blue Owl Capital (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.