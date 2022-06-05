Capital World Investors Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,507 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.31% of McDonald’s worth $626,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $248.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.02.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

