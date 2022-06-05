Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861,997 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 9.36% of Chesapeake Energy worth $707,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.13. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

