Capital Research Global Investors Sells 4,664,839 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664,839 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.25% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $332,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000.

NYSE HLF opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson acquired 5,840 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $133,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,592.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

