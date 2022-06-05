Capital Research Global Investors Sells 28,903,315 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,508,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,903,315 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $453,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

NYSE C opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

