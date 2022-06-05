Capital Research Global Investors Sells 27,851 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,851 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $356,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.71.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $130.85 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

