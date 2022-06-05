Capital Research Global Investors Sells 166,442 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 6.63% of Helen of Troy worth $390,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,539 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,233,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $263,020,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,931,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $179.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $214.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.67 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.