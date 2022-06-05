Capital Research Global Investors Has $288.46 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,374 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $288,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 299,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 47,305.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 333,263 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 332,560 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

