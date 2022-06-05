Capital Research Global Investors Has $243.92 Million Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.05% of Oak Street Health worth $243,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,070,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,400 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

