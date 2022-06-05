Capital Research Global Investors Has $233.66 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $233,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $252.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.29 and its 200-day moving average is $261.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.