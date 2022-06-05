Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $214,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $125.78 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

