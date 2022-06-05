Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,298,165 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.54% of Sherwin-Williams worth $500,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $268.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.61.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

