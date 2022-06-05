Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,793 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.18% of Equifax worth $420,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $200.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.76 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

